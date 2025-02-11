Aaron J. Hugar, 45, was arrested after officers rushed to the 1000 block of Donegal Springs Road for a vehicle inferno in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 10, according to Mount Joy police.

The burning car, fully engulfed in flames, detonated with deafening explosions, dangerously close to other vehicles and occupied homes, investigators said.

Authorities revealed the fire ignited after an intense argument between Hugar and his spouse spiraled out of control.

Hugar now faces two counts of arson, causing or risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and a borough noise ordinance violation, court records show.

He was swiftly taken into custody and awaits court proceedings.

