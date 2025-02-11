Partly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Aaron Hugar Charged With Arson After Explosive Vehicle Fire

A Mount Joy man is accused of torching a vehicle in a fiery outburst following an explosive four-hour domestic dispute, sending neighbors into panic as flames and blasts erupted, police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Aaron J. Hugar

Aaron J. Hugar

Photo Credit: Mount Joy Borough of Police
A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle.

A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Mount Joy Borough police department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Aaron J. Hugar, 45, was arrested after officers rushed to the 1000 block of Donegal Springs Road for a vehicle inferno in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 10, according to Mount Joy police.

The burning car, fully engulfed in flames, detonated with deafening explosions, dangerously close to other vehicles and occupied homes, investigators said.

Authorities revealed the fire ignited after an intense argument between Hugar and his spouse spiraled out of control.

Hugar now faces two counts of arson, causing or risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and a borough noise ordinance violation, court records show.

He was swiftly taken into custody and awaits court proceedings.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Joy and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE