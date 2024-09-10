2 Multi-Vehicle Crashes Halt Traffic On Rt 283 In Lancaster County: PennDOT

The first crash happened on PA Rt 283 West near mile marker 21 at the Mount Joy Exit in Rapho Township around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Schreffler detailed and 511PA confirmed.

Three people have been injured, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications and three ambulances are on the scene, according to PennDOT, there is no word of anyone being taken to the hospital or any fatalities.

The far right westbound lane opened to traffic around 7:10 p.m., Schreffler explained in a follow-up statement.

The second crash also happened on PA Rt 283 West by the exit for Spooky Nook. The crash is believed to be from stopped or slowed traffic due to the first crash, Schreffler said.

Additional information on either crash was unavailable at the time of publishing.

