Fair 50°

SHARE

14-Year-Old Threatens To Shoot School On Snapchat: Mount Joy Police

A Mount Joy teen is accused of making violent threats against a local school during a Snapchat call, police announced on Friday, Oct. 3.

A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle.

A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Mount Joy Borough police department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The 14-year-old male juvenile allegedly made statements threatening to shoot a school while speaking with a witness on the app, according to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department.

The threat surfaced while officers were looking into a separate incident involving the same juvenile, investigators said. The statements were reported to police during that investigation.

The alleged threat happened on the 300 block of Sassafras Terrace in Mount Joy on Thursday, Oct. 2, authorities detailed.

The teen has been charged with Terroristic Threats with intent to terrorize another.

to follow Daily Voice Mount Joy and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE