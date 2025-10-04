14-Year-Old Threatens To Shoot School On Snapchat: Mount Joy Police

The 14-year-old male juvenile allegedly made statements threatening to shoot a school while speaking with a witness on the app, according to the Mount Joy Borough Police Department.

The threat surfaced while officers were looking into a separate incident involving the same juvenile, investigators said. The statements were reported to police during that investigation.

The alleged threat happened on the 300 block of Sassafras Terrace in Mount Joy on Thursday, Oct. 2, authorities detailed.

The teen has been charged with Terroristic Threats with intent to terrorize another.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Joy and receive free news updates.