Kevin Watts Wanted For Orchard View Shooting In Morrisville

A man is wanted after a shooting at the Orchard View Apartment Complex in Morrisville, police announced on Monday, Oct. 13.

 Photo Credit: Morrisville Police
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Morrisville Borough Police Dept.
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Kevin D. Watts, 42, of Morrisville, is being sought on an active warrant for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Orchard View Apartments on Plaza Boulevard. Although investigators said it was an isolated incident, Watts should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Watts if seen and instead call 911 immediately.

The warrant was issued under docket number 25-5674 by the Morrisville Police Department.

