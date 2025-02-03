Following a two-week trial, a Bucks County jury found Breon D. McRae, 34, of Morrisville, and Pacqi S. Lassiter, 29, of Trenton, New Jersey, guilty of third-degree murder in the Dec. 22, 2022, killing of Clifton “CJ” Burgess-Williams Jr., 26, authorities said.

Burgess-Williams was sitting in a parked car on Lenora Avenue with his sister, brother, and friend when eight shots were fired into the vehicle, authorities said. Jurors deliberated for a day and a half before convicting McRae and Lassiter of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit possession of an instrument of crime, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

McRae was also convicted of terroristic threats and simple assault. In two separate cases, he was found guilty of witness intimidation, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, officials said.

Prosecutors detailed how McRae attacked and strangled his girlfriend, Alana Burgess-Williams, on Dec. 16, 2022, nearly causing her to lose consciousness. Days later, when her brother Clifton confronted McRae about the assault, McRae punched him in the face, authorities said.

That night, Clifton and his brother went to McRae’s home, but he refused to come outside and threatened them through a window, prosecutors said. After the brothers left, McRae called Lassiter, his friend and marijuana dealer, for 80 seconds, according to phone records.

Surveillance footage captured Lassiter’s SUV traveling from New Jersey to McRae’s home shortly after the call. Additional footage and cellphone data showed the men heading to Lenora Avenue, where Burgess-Williams was shot at 8:39 p.m., officials said.

McRae arrived at work at 9:35 p.m., more than an hour and a half late, and later asked his manager to change his clock-in time to 8 p.m., prosecutors revealed during trial.

McRae was arrested in January 2023 for the assault on his girlfriend. While in the Bucks County Correctional Facility, he called her and urged her to avoid detectives and skip a court hearing, authorities said.

The murder was presented to the Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury, which recommended charges in June 2023.

McRae and Lassiter will be sentenced on March 14 after a pre-sentence investigation, Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller ruled.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Megan K. Stricker and Chad Kovack, with an investigation led by Bucks County Detectives Timothy Johnson and Dante Montella.

