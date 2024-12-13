Sara Soika, 55, allegedly pulled out from a stop sign in front of another vehicle in the casino's parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, police said. After coming to a sudden stop, Soika reportedly exited her vehicle and attacked the other driver, causing the victim to crash into the rear of Soika's car while attempting to escape, authorities said.

Officers responding to the incident determined that Soika had a blood alcohol content of 0.115% and placed her under arrest for Driving Under the Influence – High Rate of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence – Incapable of Safe Driving, and Harassment, according to the release.

