Fair 32°

SHARE

Sara Soika Charged After Drunken Attack At Hollywood Casino

A Morgantown woman is accused of drunkenly attacking another driver following a crash at Hollywood Casino, Caernarvon Township police said in a release dated Friday, Dec. 13.

Sara Soika

Sara Soika

 Photo Credit: Caernarvon Township PD
Hollywood Casino Morgantown

Hollywood Casino Morgantown

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
A Caernarvon police vehicle.

A Caernarvon police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Caernarvon Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Sara Soika, 55, allegedly pulled out from a stop sign in front of another vehicle in the casino's parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, police said. After coming to a sudden stop, Soika reportedly exited her vehicle and attacked the other driver, causing the victim to crash into the rear of Soika's car while attempting to escape, authorities said.

Officers responding to the incident determined that Soika had a blood alcohol content of 0.115% and placed her under arrest for Driving Under the Influence – High Rate of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence – Incapable of Safe Driving, and Harassment, according to the release.

to follow Daily Voice Morgantown-Honey Brook and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE