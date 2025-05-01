Jonathan E. Rodriguez, 39, was arrested after the Berks County District Attorney’s Office received a Childline referral in March from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

The victim, now an adult, told detectives that Rodriguez began raping her when she was 14 years old. The abuse allegedly happened at homes in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, and in Chester County, according to the district attorney’s office.

The investigation revealed that after the allegations surfaced, a family member confronted Rodriguez. He allegedly apologized and said he had been seeking forgiveness from God, detectives said.

Rodriguez was charged on Wednesday, April 30 with the following:

Felony Rape.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

A warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Michael D. Kaufman. Rodriguez surrendered the next day, Thursday, May 1, and was processed at the Central Processing Center at the Berks County Courthouse. Bail details were not yet available​.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morgantown-Honey Brook and receive free news updates.