Drake Lease, 18, of Honey Brook, was arrested and charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, and related crimes, according to Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The assault occurred on Friday, July 19 while the girl was staying overnight at a house in West Brandywine Township, officials said. The child told investigators Lease woke her up, removed her underwear, and anally raped her.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS ABOVE**

She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment and a sexual assault exam the following day, after the Coatesville City Police received a report and launched an investigation alongside Chester County Detectives.

Lease was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge J. Timothy Arndt on Monday, July 21. He remains held in Chester County Prison on $750,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 11.

“This case is gut-wrenching,” District Attorney de Barrena-Sarobe said. “No child should be sexually assaulted in the middle of the night [...] We will continue to work side by side with local law enforcement to swiftly apprehend defendants who prey on children.”

The Chester County Detectives are leading the investigation with help from Coatesville and West Brandywine Township police. Anyone with additional information is urged to call 610-344-6866.

Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick is prosecuting the case.

