Rebecca Rhetta Strauser, 47, of Dalmatia, was pulled over around 9:34 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, near the 1600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township by Trooper Cody Dugan of PSP-Lykens.

Trooper Dugan noted Strauser was driving a maroon 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with an ornamental rear tailgate light and pulled her over for the equipment violation. Upon making contact, he detected the odor of marijuana and observed Strauser speaking with thick slurred speech and not wearing a seatbelt, according to the affidavit.

Strauser admitted she had smoked marijuana in the past and said her son had driven the truck the previous day and uses marijuana. When Trooper Dugan told Strauser she was being arrested for suspicion of DUI, she allegedly became noncompliant and resisted his attempts to cuff her.

A struggle followed. Dugan pulled Strauser from the truck’s doorway and brought her to the ground, at which point she allegedly kicked him in the back of the head, the affidavit states. His body-worn camera was knocked off, but it continued to record audio. He is heard repeatedly ordering Strauser to stop resisting and confirming the kick.

EMS from Millersburg arrived minutes later and helped secure Strauser in handcuffs around 9:48 p.m., authorities said. She was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital, where she consented to a chemical blood test. Her blood was drawn at 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, and later confirmed she was under the influence of cocaine, state police said.

Charges Filed:

Strauser has been charged with:

Felony Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer – Firearm Discharged.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Misdemeanor DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability.

Misdemeanor Drug Possession.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Careless Driving.

Summary Unsafe Equipment Violation.

Summary Seatbelt Violation.

She was arraigned the next morning and held at Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum. She waived her preliminary hearing on May 7, and her formal arraignment is scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Millersburg-Halifax and receive free news updates.