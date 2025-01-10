A Few Clouds 22°

SHARE

Woman Assaulted At Mental Health Home: PA State Police

A woman was assaulted at a mental health home in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers were called to the home on Elwyn Road at 7:27 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, where a 24-year-old woman from Ardmore reported that a man suspect had threatened her and forced her to perform a sexual act, police stated in the release. 

The victim was given immediate medical care following the incident, investigators said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE