Teen Drives Into Swatara Creek, Swims To Shore, Then Flees: Middletown Police

Officers were called to the Middletown/Susquehanna Boat Launch on South Union Street around 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, for a vehicle submerged in the creek, according to the release.

Investigators say the teen deliberately drove into the water, then swam to shore where several fishermen had witnessed the bizarre incident. After speaking briefly with them, he fled the area.

He was later found nearby and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. No one was hurt, and emergency crews safely removed the vehicle from the water.

Know someone who saw it happen? Contact the Middletown police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.