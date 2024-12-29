Stone Bissland, 27, of Middletown, is accused of being under the influence of alcohol when he crashed at West Main and North Wood streets near Middletown on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:07 p.m., police said.

Two children under the age of 3 were in Bissland's vehicle at the time of the crash, which left multiple people, including the children, injured and requiring hospital treatment, police said.

Bissland failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested, but police said he fled before charges could be filed. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and related traffic violations, police said.

Court records show that Bissland is already facing charges in a pending case from May 18. In that case, he is charged with misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), DUI: general impairment, and careless driving, among other violations. He was released on his own recognizance in November while awaiting trial.

Anyone with information about Bissland's whereabouts is urged to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online anonymously via Crime Watch.

