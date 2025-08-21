Kani Little, 28, pleaded guilty midway through his June 2025 trial for his role in the 2022 drive-by-style attack that left a 4-year-old with a bullet through her chest and arm, and her 6-year-old sister grazed while they slept.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2025, Dauphin County Judge William T. Tully handed Little a 27-to-54-year prison sentence. His co-defendants, Brianna Smith, 27, and Michael Roberts Jr., 31, who were convicted by a jury, were each sentenced to 26 to 52 years.

Victim Speaks Out In Court:

Before sentencing, the court heard a victim impact statement from the now 7-year-old survivor, who barely survived the shooting. Other family members of the victims urged the court to impose maximum punishment.

Judge Tully described the incident as a “horrendous” act fueled by “anger, illegal drugs, and impulse.” He warned that the sentences should serve as a message of deterrence, saying the defendants’ decisions created a ripple effect that shattered multiple families—including their own.

Revenge Shooting Gone Wrong:

The August 11, 2022 shooting stemmed from a robbery earlier that night at Spring Gate Vineyard, where Little was assaulted and robbed of drugs and cash by Fritz Volcy and Mardoche Petit-Phare.

Seeking revenge, Little recruited Darrell Henderson-Baylor and met up with Smith, who shared a child with Volcy. Smith provided one of the firearms, knew the address of her ex, and drove the group—including Roberts—to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street around 11:50 p.m.

Smith parked nearby while the men approached with three guns. When someone peeked through a window, they opened fire. At least 26 bullets ripped through the home, piercing the headboard where the girls were sleeping.

The 4-year-old was shot in the chest and arm, requiring emergency surgery, intubation, and multiple follow-ups. The 6-year-old suffered a lung injury from a grazing bullet.

Roles and Sentences:

Kani Little admitted initiating the retaliation but denied firing a weapon. Ballistics confirmed three guns were used. Sentenced to 27 to 54 years.

Brianna Smith did not fire a weapon but provided one, knew children were in the home, and acted as the driver. Sentenced to 26 to 52 years.

Michael Roberts Jr., a convicted felon banned from possessing guns, fired some of the rounds that struck the children. Sentenced to 26 to 52 years.

Investigation & Prosecution:

The case was investigated by Detective Patrick Corkle and the Swatara Township Criminal Investigation Division, who worked around the clock in the days following the shooting. Key evidence included witness statements, cellphone data, and ballistics.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Katie Adam and Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pfundheller prosecuted the case for the Commonwealth.

