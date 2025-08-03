Fair 63°

Shaylee Garber Accused Of Stealing $145K From UPS

A Harrisburg woman is accused of stealing nearly $146,000 in jewelry and other valuables while employed at UPS in Middletown, the Lower Swatara Township Police announced on Friday, Aug. 1.

 Shaylee Garber

Photo Credit: Lower Swatara Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Shaylee Nicole Garber, 34, was arrested after investigators linked her to a string of thefts from UPS shipments at the company’s facility on the 2100 block of North Union Street, according to police.

Garber allegedly made off with $145,745 worth of jewelry and additional valuable items, authorities detailed in the release.

She has been charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, Mail Theft, and Criminal Attempt, police said.

Her arrest came following an investigation into missing parcels, which ultimately led detectives to Garber

