Shaylee Nicole Garber, 34, was arrested after investigators linked her to a string of thefts from UPS shipments at the company’s facility on the 2100 block of North Union Street, according to police.

Garber allegedly made off with $145,745 worth of jewelry and additional valuable items, authorities detailed in the release.

She has been charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, Mail Theft, and Criminal Attempt, police said.

Her arrest came following an investigation into missing parcels, which ultimately led detectives to Garber

