Patricia “Patty” Bartlett, a senior at Pennsbury High School, was attacked near the former Gimbels department store in Middletown Township around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 1975, police said.

Officers found her suffering from multiple stab wounds in the mall’s east parking lot at 2300 E. Lincoln Highway. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

An avid photographer, Bartlett had gone to the mall to buy film in preparation for an upcoming snowstorm, according to investigators. She had been working as a waitress at the former CoCo’s Restaurant on Lincoln Highway for about a year at the time of her death.

“Patty suffered a heinous death at the hands of an unknown violent predator,” Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “Although the case went unsolved, Middletown Township Police have never forgotten about Patty’s murder. We remain relentless in our pursuit of justice for Patty and closure for her family.”

Middletown Township police have worked with Bucks County Detectives over the decades, revisiting evidence and chasing new leads as advancements in forensic science emerged.

“From the outset of this tragic case, MTPD Detective Tony Maniscola demonstrated exceptional dedication in investigating Patty Bartlett's murder,” said Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla. “We will not stop until we secure justice for Patty and peace for her family.”

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Middletown Township Police Department at 215-750-3870. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeWatch at www.bucksda.org or www.mtpd.org.

