The theft happened while the vehicle, identified as K2-9, was parked at Carlson's Auto Body on West Baltimore Pike waiting for crash repairs at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, according to investigating officer Hennessey.

The stolen equipment belonged to the Pennsylvania State Police Media station, police said. The item’s value was listed as $0.00.

As of the announcement date, no leads have been developed in the investigation.

