Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Trash Truck On Route 322 In Swatara Township: PennDOT

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Witmer Drive and Paxton Street/Route 322, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

One person — confirmed to be the motorcyclist — was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released. The trash truck driver was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, though their condition is unknown.

All westbound lanes of Route 322/Paxton Street are closed between Mushroom Hill Road and the complex intersection of Chambers Hill Road, 82nd Street, Grayson Road, and Hilton Street, according to PennDOT’s 511PA traffic map. A reopening time has not been given. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and remain alert.

That section of Route 322 has been under construction for months with redesigned intersections and shifting traffic patterns.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

