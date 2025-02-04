Middletown Twp. Supervisor, CF Advocate Anna Payne Dies At 36

Township officials announced her passing in February 2025, remembering her for her unwavering dedication to public service, her sharp wit, and her refusal to let illness define her.

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth, Payne turned her personal battle into a mission. She co-founded the Bucks County Cystic Fibrosis Alliance and served as vice chair of the Pennsylvania Rare Disease Advisory Council, amplifying the voices of those living with rare diseases.

But Payne was never just an advocate—she was a force. In 2024, while battling cancer, she launched a bid for Pennsylvania’s 142nd District, determined to bring the fight for better healthcare and community support to the state level.

“I’m ready to take on the big fights so that no one gets left behind and to serve my community that has done so much for me,” she said when announcing her campaign.

Even as her illness progressed, Payne never backed down. She shared her experiences with brutal honesty, using her blog to push for earlier cancer screenings and offer hope to those facing similar struggles.

“Every day I get up and learn to be comfortable living in the uncomfortable,” she wrote after her diagnosis at 34.

Beyond her work, Payne had an unmistakable personality. She adored Bernie Sanders, kept two life-size cutouts of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in her home, and swore by comedian Lewis Black’s unfiltered rants. Her rap playlist was edgy enough to make her mother blush.

Her loss leaves a hole in the community she fought so hard to uplift.

“Her kindness, dedication, and spirit will forever be an inspiration to us all,” Middletown Township officials said.

She leaves behind a legacy of service, advocacy, and an unbreakable spirit—along with her faithful bernedoodle, Roman, who was always by her side.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.