Mark Anthony McKay Jr., 23, of Trenton Road, was found guilty of Felony Possession of Child Pornography and Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility after a waiver trial before President Judge Raymond F. McHugh. His sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, June 25.

The disturbing investigation began in March 2022, when Bucks County Detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The report claimed a Dropbox user had uploaded child sexual abuse material. That user was identified as McKay, officials said.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the account, which was registered in McKay’s name, and found 102 separate files, all containing child sexual abuse material. The tip's original images and videos were also recovered in the account.

In July 2022, a search warrant was served at McKay’s home on the 800 block of Trenton Road. Investigators seized his cellphone and computer, both of which allegedly held additional illegal material.

McKay had previously worked as an educational aide, according to authorities.

The case was investigated by Middletown Township Police, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations. Deputy District Attorney Brittney Kern prosecuted the case.

McKay will return to court for sentencing on June 25.

