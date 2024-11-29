Jenna Beachley, 25, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child following the death of her two-month-old daughter, Azriel Marie Renee Beachley.

Azriel’s obituary, posted by Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., describes the infant as her mother’s source of unconditional love and healing.

“Azriel Marie Renee Beachley was that promise,” Beachley wrote. “The pure joy in her eyes as she gazed at me, the giggles and smiles when I was near, the instantly calming in my arms. She completed me.”

Beachley reflected on the short but impactful time she had with her daughter, writing, “To not be able to hear your first words, cook your first meal, comfort you through your first heartbreak, and celebrate your firsts with you is going to eat away at me forever. But to have known my daughter at all makes the pain worth it.”

Azriel, who was born on Aug. 5, 2024, in Hershey, died after being found unresponsive at their home on the 200 block of East Main Street. Police allege Beachley was intoxicated when she co-slept with the baby, which they believe led to the infant’s death.

Memorial services for Azriel will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

This remains a developing story. Check back for updates.

