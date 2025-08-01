Casey Williams, 47, of Middletown, was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault. Police said an officer on patrol spotted him walking a dog around 5:30 p.m. near the 500 block of Highland Avenue. When approached, Williams fled into a home and barricaded himself in the basement.

Middletown police secured the scene and requested assistance from neighboring agencies and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team. Williams surrendered without incident and was taken into custody at 7:07 p.m., according to authorities.

Also inside the home was Williams’ girlfriend, 27-year-old Ava Mrakovich of Middletown. She was charged with hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law. Police said the pair had briefly barricaded themselves with Mrakovich’s child before surrendering.

Court records show the assault warrant stemmed from a June 21 attack in which Williams allegedly punched a man in the face near East Emaus Street, causing serious injury. Police said he was identified from surveillance video. Williams was also tied to a July 4 dog bite incident in the borough.

Both Williams and Mrakovich were transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.