Body Pulled From Susquehanna River In Central PA: Officials

Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance from the Londonderry Fire Company at 8:25 a.m. for a possible search on the river, the company said in a release issued just before 1 p.m.

Crews responded to the Canal Lock Boat Launch on River Road in Londonderry Township, according to the fire company.

A state police helicopter located an individual in a shallow section of the river near the 700 block of Water Street in Royalton Borough.

Boat 88-1 from the Middletown Fire Department assisted the Dauphin County Coroner in recovering the body, officials said.

No further information has been released at this time.

