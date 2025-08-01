Overcast 72°

Body Pulled From Susquehanna River In Central PA: Officials

A body was recovered from the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County on Friday morning, Aug. 1, according to the Londonderry Fire Company.

A Londonderry Fire Company in the Susquehanna on July 25, 2025.

 Photo Credit: Londonderry Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance from the Londonderry Fire Company at 8:25 a.m. for a possible search on the river, the company said in a release issued just before 1 p.m.

Crews responded to the Canal Lock Boat Launch on River Road in Londonderry Township, according to the fire company.

A state police helicopter located an individual in a shallow section of the river near the 700 block of Water Street in Royalton Borough.

Boat 88-1 from the Middletown Fire Department assisted the Dauphin County Coroner in recovering the body, officials said.

No further information has been released at this time.

