The disclosure came on Tuesday, Feb. 4, when Swatara Middle School officials reported the allegation to police, the affidavit said. Officers went to the girl’s Dauphin County home, where she confirmed what she had said at school, and a safety plan was made to keep her away from the teen, according to the affidavit.

The next day, the girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center. She detailed repeated sexual assaults, including one in a Walmart parking lot and another inside a bedroom on Christmas Day 2023, authorities said in the affidavit.

She told investigators that after one of the assaults, the teen gave her $100, even though she did not want to have sex, the affidavit stated.

DNA testing later confirmed the teen was the biological father of the child, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

The suspect, identified as Ashok Biswa, was charged with rape and related offenses, according to the affidavit.

