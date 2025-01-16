Anjela Borisova Urumova, of Bristol Township, pleaded to seven misdemeanor charges, including false alarm to an agency of public safety, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports, and unsworn falsifications to authorities, the DA's office said.

The case stems from an April 16, 2024, report in which Urumova claimed she was attacked in the parking lot of a Redner’s in Middletown Township. Her allegations led to the wrongful arrest and 31-day incarceration of Daniel Pierson, who was ultimately cleared after an investigation revealed Urumova's story was a fabrication.

Middletown Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office uncovered inconsistencies in Urumova’s account through surveillance footage and a forensic review of her phone. Detectives confronted Urumova, who admitted she had lied about the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Urumova had targeted Pierson by describing his truck and identifying him as her attacker because she had seen him in the past, prosecutors explained. The accusations resulted in Pierson facing multiple felony charges, which were later withdrawn.

Urumova admitted her guilt before Common Pleas Judge Stephen Corr, who deferred sentencing pending a pre-sentence investigation. She was initially held on $30,000 bail following her May 20, 2024, arraignment.

This case was investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Middletown Township Police Department and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy.

Urumova's LinkedIn page says she worked as a certified nursing assistant and is an aspiring surgeon with a passion for cardiology. Her Facebook page shows she is a nursing student, as Daily Voice previously reported.

