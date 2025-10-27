Andrew Christofur Mark Illingsworth, 32, of Middletown, allegedly contacted the girl on Facebook Messenger on Sunday, Oct. 26 around 3:53 p.m. and began a conversation that quickly turned graphic, according to the criminal complaint filed by Officer Michael Strohecker.

Illingsworth told the teen he was 22 years old, despite knowing she was only 13, investigators explained. He then sent messages attempting to meet up with her, asking if she smoked weed, and writing a series of sexual statements including, “are you down to do something,” and “Icing and sprinkles all over you… then lick it off head to toe.”

The girl’s mother saw the messages and contacted police at 6:39 p.m. that evening, records show. Officers arrived at their Lower Swatara home, reviewed the messages, and consulted with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office before securing an arrest warrant.

Illingsworth was taken into custody at his Middletown residence within roughly 4.5 hours of the initial dispatch, police said. He was charged with Felony 1 Criminal Solicitation – Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Felony 3 Corruption of Minors, and Felony 3 Unlawful Contact with a Minor, according to the docket filed before Magisterial District Judge David H. Judy on Monday, Oct. 27.

His preliminary arraignment was held that morning, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 3:15 p.m. before Judge Judy in Royalton.

Lower Swatara Township Police were assisted by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Steelton Borough Police, and Highspire Borough Police.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit tips anonymously via their Crimewatch page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.