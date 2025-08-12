$3M, $2M & $100K Lottery Tickets Among 5 Huge Wins In PA — Is One Yours?

Body:

A Mega Bucks Scratch-Off worth $3 million was sold at Sandy’s California Ave, 5915 California Avenue, Altoona, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The $30 game offers top prizes of $3 million. The retailer earns a $10,000 bonus.

In Berks County, a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $2,019,939.50 was sold at GIANT Food Stores, 4655 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, for the Monday, Aug. 11 drawing. The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 5-12-19-29-39. The retailer receives a $10,000 bonus.

Two Powerball with Power Play tickets — each worth $100,000 — were sold in York and Wyoming counties. The York ticket, sold at Rutter’s, 420 North Main St., Spring Grove Borough, matched 7-14-23-24-60, Powerball 14, with a multiplier of two, for the Saturday, Aug. 9 drawing. The Wyoming ticket, sold at Davan’s Delite, 1235 PA-29 North, Tunkhannock, matched 6-16-33-40-62, Powerball 2, also with a multiplier of two, for the Monday, Aug. 11 drawing. Each retailer earns a $500 bonus.

In Delaware County, a Fast Play Jungle Jackpot ticket worth $120,714 was sold at Manoa Beverage, 1111 West Chester Pike, Havertown, on Saturday, Aug. 9. The $5 game offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000. The retailer earns a $500 bonus.

Lottery officials remind winners to sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481 for claim instructions.

