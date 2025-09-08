$300K In Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Pennsylvania

The tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Lackawanna and Allegheny counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning retailers are:

Archbald Foodmart LLC, 202 Betty St., Archbald Boro, Lackawanna County.

Giant Eagle, 9805 McKnight Road, McCandless Township, Allegheny County.

GetGo, 4099 Grandview Drive, Richland Township, Allegheny County.

Each store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets, officials said.

The winning numbers were 11-23-44-61-62 with the red Powerball 17. Each ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. With the $1 Power Play multiplier, the prize doubled from $50,000 to $100,000.

This drawing ended the 42nd roll of the jackpot run, which had been growing since May 31. The $1.787 billion jackpot — the second largest in U.S. history — was hit by tickets sold in Missouri and Texas. Winners there can choose an annuitized prize of $893.6 million or a lump sum of $410.3 million.

In Pennsylvania alone, the jackpot run generated more than $130 million in sales and produced a $52 million profit for programs benefiting older residents. More than 472,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of varying amounts in Saturday’s drawing.

Winners are not known until tickets are claimed and validated. Lottery officials advise players to sign the back of their tickets and check results at palottery.com.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million ($9.2 million cash) for the next drawing on Monday, Sept. 8.

