2 Players Strike Gold Winning $1 Million In PA Lottery Online Games

One Bucks County player scored a magical $408,484.79 while playing Witchy Wins, a connect-style game that’s as spellbinding as it sounds. With chances to multiply winnings up to 100 times and activate a bonus round, this win was brewing in their favor!

Over in Allegheny County, another player hit it big with $338,831.08 on Premier Jackpot, a progressive jackpot game where multipliers up to 50 times and free spins can make dreams come true.

The luck didn’t stop there—a second Bucks County player cashed in $190,682.42 on Statewide Payout, a key symbol match-style game that offers instant cash prizes, multipliers up to 10 times, and bonus game opportunities.

Pennsylvania Lottery’s online games can be played on computers, tablets, or mobile devices. Players can also grab tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, and more at palottery.com or through the Lottery’s official app.

Who’s next to join the winner’s circle? Give it a try—your jackpot might just be a click away!

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown-Lower Swatara and receive free news updates.