Watch Olympian Mary Lou Retton Struggle Through DUI Test Near PA Border: Report

The footage, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, shows the 57-year-old gymnast on Saturday, May 17, in an AutoZone parking lot in Marion County, West Virginia, where officers say she was found behind the wheel with an open bottle of wine in the passenger seat.

Retton gasps and clutches her chest as an officer from the Fairmont City Police Department asks her to raise her leg six inches off the ground and count. At one point, she exclaims “Oh my God” and appears dazed while struggling to balance. She eventually grabs her oxygen device and wraps the tubing around her face before continuing the test.

Retton has relied on supplemental oxygen since a near-fatal bout of pneumonia in 2023. Her daughters previously revealed she had no insurance at the time and spent weeks in intensive care. She later said she suffered permanent lung damage.

She was charged with non-aggravated DUI under West Virginia Code 17C-5-2 and released the same day on $1,500 bond. Court records show she entered a no contest plea and was fined $100 — the standard penalty for first-time non-aggravated DUI offenses in Marion County.

In a statement released through her attorney, she took full responsibility for her actions.

“What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses,” she said. "To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support."

Retton has not commented further and the Fairmont City Police Department has not released an official statement regarding the footage.

The Olympic gold medalist, who became the first American woman to win the all-around title at the 1984 Summer Games, was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 and has remained a public figure for decades through commercials, television appearances, and roles on national fitness councils.

