Now, instead of heading to prison, he’s serving his sentence at home — wearing an ankle monitor.

Minervini, 50, of Reedsville in Mifflin County, was sentenced to five years of probation and 540 days of home detention after pleading guilty to filing a false tax return, Acting U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced on Wednesday, July 2.

From 2014 to 2018, Minervini operated a web of companies — VM Holdings, Supreme Star Property Management, Boomer Builders, Debt Free Partnerships, Boomer Ranches DS, and VMJH Holdings. Prosecutors say he shuffled money between them, disguising millions in income as business expenses using labels like “Operating Budget” and “Management Fees.”

In one case, two of his companies transferred $134,500 to a third, which never reported the funds as income.

But the biggest red flag came in 2017, when VM Holdings sent approximately $809,648 directly to Minervini’s personal bank account. He deducted the money as an expense on the business’s tax return — without declaring it as personal income.

In total, he underreported $2,102,512 in income and owed $266,618 in taxes.

Minervini submitted those returns under penalty of perjury. He later admitted they were knowingly false and paid full restitution before sentencing. The IRS says it will still assess penalties and interest.

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma prosecuted.

