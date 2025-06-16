Vehicle Plunges 40 Feet Off Cliffside In Pittsburgh's Highland Park: Public Safety

The crash happened at the intersection of Farmhouse Drive and Reservoir Drive, prompting a multi-agency rescue response. The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Police, Fire, and Park Rangers rushed to the scene after reports of a single-vehicle accident involving a car that went over the embankment.

Rescuers found the vehicle about 40 feet down the hill with an adult woman driving and an adult man riding as a passenger, both trapped in the wreckage.

Rescue Paramedics quickly launched a rope rescue operation to reach the car and used edraulic rescue tools to remove the doors. Once extricated, both victims were placed in Stokes baskets and pulled up the hillside while being cared for by medics.

Both the woman and man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officials said.

