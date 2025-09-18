Tyler Prescott, 32, of Bradford, was first charged on Aug. 14 after EMS and police were called to a Sherman Street home for an unresponsive child. His son was pronounced dead at Bradford Regional Medical Center, and investigators initially filed aggravated assault and child endangerment charges while awaiting autopsy results. Prescott was jailed on $1 million bail at the time.

Now, following weeks of interviews, autopsy findings, and forensic analysis, prosecutors say the case has escalated. Prescott is charged with:

Criminal Homicide.

Rape of a Child.

Rape of a Child Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child.

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child.

Indecent Assault.

Incest of a Minor.

Because homicide is a non-bailable offense in Pennsylvania, Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther revoked Prescott’s bail, and he remains incarcerated at McKean County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Prescott’s criminal history includes a 2021 conviction for felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor reckless endangerment after another infant was injured in his care. He served a 20- to 40-month prison sentence before his release. That prior case has fueled public outrage as details of his son’s death have emerged, prompting the District Attorney to stress that the current charges were filed after new forensic evidence confirmed additional crimes.

