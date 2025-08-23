The District Attorney confirmed the investigation into the toddler’s death remains active and involves City of Bradford Police, the coroner, the medical examiner, and county detectives. Additional charges against the child’s father, Tyler Lee Prescott, may be filed once autopsy and lab results are complete.

One rumor circulating on Facebook suggested charges in a prior case against Prescott had been withdrawn. Vettenburg-Shaffer said that claim was false.

“I looked at the public records and the public records confirm that no charges were withdrawn,” she said. “Someone is charged with a crime when the evidence supports a finding of probable cause. That is the only consideration.”

The DA explained that the 2021 case against Prescott went through a preliminary hearing, advanced to county court, and ended in a jury trial. He was convicted of felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person on Sept. 14, 2022.

Prescott was sentenced to 20 to 40 months in state prison, plus two years of concurrent probation. “The records confirm he served his maximum sentence,” Vettenburg-Shaffer said. Because he served his full term, he was released without parole supervision or restrictions.

The DA also addressed another Facebook rumor, confirming with the McKean County Warden that there had been no riot at the jail.

“Facebook is very helpful in many ways, including providing us tips that the officers are following up on,” Vettenburg-Shaffer said. “Unfortunately, it can also lead to false information. As to the current case, I will provide updated information when it is available.”

