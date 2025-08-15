Toddler Dies From Assault: Dad ‘Never Should Have Gotten Out For 1st Kid He Beat' Family Says

Tyler Lee Prescott, 32, who has no permanent address, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child for injuries allegedly inflicted on his son between July 17 and Aug. 14, according to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and court records.

EMS and police were called to a home on the 60 block of Sherman Street early Thursday, Aug. 14, for an unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at Bradford Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Prescott faces the following charges, according to his docket:

Felony Aggravated Assault (serious bodily injury to another).

Felony Aggravated Assault (bodily injury to a child under 6).

Felony Aggravated Assault (serious bodily injury to a child under 13).

Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

An autopsy is scheduled, and investigators said additional charges may be filed depending on the results and a forensic lab analysis. The case remains under investigation by City of Bradford Police, with Chief Michael Ward and Detective Mark Deluca as lead investigators.

Prescott’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther, who set bail at $1 million. He remains held in the McKean County Prison, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21.

Prior Criminal History

Court records show Prescott was previously charged in McKean County in April 2021 with felony endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person; that case was held for court.

According to a March 2021 City of Bradford Police release, Prescott was arrested and charged with felony and misdemeanor assault against an infant after an investigation into injuries the child sustained at a home on South Center Street earlier that month. Police said medical documentation and investigative findings linked Prescott as the person responsible. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge William Todd and held at the McKean County Jail on $100,000 cash bail at the time.

His criminal record also includes harassment, neglect of animals, DUI, and drug paraphernalia offenses dating back several years.

Community Reaction

In a Facebook post, a man identifying himself as the child’s grandfather expressed grief and anger over the death, writing that Prescott “killed my grandson today” and calling for justice. Another commenter responded, saying the tragedy “breaks my heart” and alleging Prescott “never should have gotten out in the first place for the first child he beat.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Bradford Police at 814-887-4911.

