Six Stabbed In Fayette County: PA State Police

Six people were injured in a domestic-related stabbing in Fayette County on Sunday, Sept. 28, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Troopers were called to the 50 block of Park Street in Redstone Township around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to a release issued Sunday.

Six people were involved in the altercation, troopers explained.

Two victims were flown by medical helicopter to trauma centers. Three others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. One person was treated on the scene and released, investigators said.

Authorities confirmed the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

