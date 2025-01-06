Overcast 26°

NY Teen Raped In Mercersburg: PA State Police Investigating

A 16-year-old girl from New Rochelle, New York, was raped in Mercersburg, Franklin County, Pennsylvania, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release on Monday, Jan. 6.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The assault took place between Jan. 1 and Nov. 4, 2024, along Academy Drive in Mercersburg Borough, state police said.

The Chambersburg Crime Unit launched an investigation after receiving a CY-104 referral involving the teen victim and an unnamed suspect, police said.

No further details, including the identity of the suspect or the circumstances of the assault, have been released as the investigation is ongoing, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Crime Unit at (717) 264-5161.

