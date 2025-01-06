NY Teen Raped In Mercersburg: PA State Police Investigating

The assault took place between Jan. 1 and Nov. 4, 2024, along Academy Drive in Mercersburg Borough, state police said.

The Chambersburg Crime Unit launched an investigation after receiving a CY-104 referral involving the teen victim and an unnamed suspect, police said.

No further details, including the identity of the suspect or the circumstances of the assault, have been released as the investigation is ongoing, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Crime Unit at (717) 264-5161.

