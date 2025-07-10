Mostly Cloudy 84°

Municipal Worker Run Down As PA Man Steals Water Authority Truck: DA

A Pennsylvania man is accused of stealing a municipal truck from a Latrobe water plant and running down an employee during his escape, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, July 10.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Vincent Skillings, 47, of Jeannette, is facing:

  • Felony Theft.
  • Felony Receiving Stolen Property.
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault.
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Latrobe police were called to the Latrobe Wastewater Treatment Plant on Lattanzio Road after a worker reported being hit by a stolen water authority pickup on Wednesday, July 9.

The suspect had entered the truck near the front entrance, struck the worker while fleeing, then picked up a woman before speeding toward Route 981, investigators said.

Police recovered surveillance footage from a nearby home that showed a man and woman matching descriptions given by witnesses. Officers identified the suspect as Skillings based on prior encounters and tips, according to the DA’s office.

Skillings was arrested the next day, on Thursday, July 10.

