John Joseph Straining Jr., 50, known to students as “Mr. John,” is accused of tickling multiple third- and fourth-grade boys and girls on his Susquenita School District route between October 2024 and April 2025, troopers announced Sunday, May 11.

The abuse came to light on April 23 when two students reported that Straining would tickle girls on the bus and continue doing so even when they told him to stop. One 9-year-old girl told police the driver frequently rubbed her head, arms, legs, and belly—often before leaving the school parking lot. Another said she witnessed Straining tickling two other girls in the mornings.

Several children reported being touched on their chests, necks, and thighs. One girl also claimed Straining took off her shoes and held them. When asked by police, Straining allegedly said she had been “playing around” and kicking them for fun.

Surveillance footage from the bus corroborated several of the allegations, showing Straining tickling girls in the chest and thigh areas. In a police interview, Straining admitted to tickling three girls and two boys but denied touching anyone’s chest or being told to stop. He told police he began tickling in October or November 2024 “after getting comfortable with the students,” and claimed he was just playing because the kids tickled him first.

His employment with Rohrer Bus Company was terminated on April 14. He was arrested on Sunday, May 11, and is being held in Perry County Prison on $200,000 bail.

Straining is facing 33 charges, including:

Felony Institutional Sexual Assault (three counts).

Felony Indecent Assault Of A Person Less Than 13 Years Old (three counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact With A Minor (three counts).

Felony Corruption Of Minors (eight counts).

Felony Endangering The Welfare Of Children (eight counts).

Summary Harassment (eight counts).

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Richard C. Gibney.

The Susquenita School District issued a statement saying it is “deeply disturbed, alarmed, and saddened” by the arrest and is providing counseling services for students. The district thanked the person who reported the behavior and expressed full support for the state police investigation.

Rohrer Bus Company also released a statement saying the allegations are “completely contrary” to its values and that it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

PSP Newport continues to identify and interview potential additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Troop H at (717) 567-3110.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercersburg and receive free news updates.