Dorian Jeri-Greene, 39, of Monongahela, was arrested in Tampa, Florida, and is charged in the Thursday, April 11, home invasion and shooting of Jennah Seibert. He faces the following charges:

Felony Criminal Homicide

Felony Robbery

Felony Burglary

Felony Theft

His preliminary arraignment is pending in Westmoreland County.

Jennah Seibert: Rising Executive, Bride-To-Be, Beloved Friend

Jennah Marie Seibert, 24, was weeks into her new role as director of talent acquisition at The Cotter Group when her life was taken. She had recently posted on LinkedIn about how grateful she felt to be living the life she had always dreamed of—juggling work emails from Tiny Tots Gymnastics while building a team she loved and helping people transform their careers.

A University of Pittsburgh alumna with both a BBA and MBA, Jennah had already made an impact in the world of strategic hiring, known for her speed, intuition, and honesty in recruitment. She also served as a greeter and volunteer at Christian Center Church with her fiancé, Bryan Murray, and was involved in multiple business chambers.

She was set to be married on October 18, with a honeymoon cruise planned that would include her closest family and friends. Jennah was deeply devoted to her family, adored her niece Lena, and brought joy to every holiday and family celebration.

Read Jennah’s full obituary here.

Tributes Pour In For Jennah

As news of Jennah’s death spread, friends and former colleagues filled social media with heartbreak and memories of her kindness:

“What a beautiful soul 💔 … I’ll never forget when I was in the Starbucks drive-through, having a rough day as a mom, and they said ‘oh Jennah paid for your entire order!’ It may seem insignificant, but it blessed me more than she knew.”

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel 💗 … Jennah brought light into every room and lifted everyone around her.”

“She was my person. She was always there for me, no matter what, and always knew exactly what to say to make me feel better. I am just so sad to have to do the rest of this life without you, Jennah. I’ll love and miss you forever. 🩷”

She made every room brighter, whether in a church lobby, a tap class, or a boardroom.

Cold-Blooded Killing Caught On Camera

Rostraver Township Police responded to Jennah’s home on Lenity School Road around 3:18 a.m. on April 11, where she was found shot multiple times. Her car, jewelry, and prescription drugs were stolen, and the electrical meter had been removed to cut power to the home.

A spent AR-15 cartridge casing was recovered near the bed, and a damaged safe was found in the basement. Surveillance video showed a masked man carrying an AR-style rifle sneaking onto the property just ten minutes after her fiancé left for work.

Surveillance And Stolen Diamonds Lead To Florida

Authorities tracked the stolen vehicle to New Eagle and used traffic cameras, license plate readers, and business surveillance across Westmoreland and Washington counties to piece together the suspect’s path. A convenience store image helped identify Jeri-Greene, who was later found at a Monongahela home where stolen items were recovered.

Investigators say Jeri-Greene pawned jewelry in Tampa that matched items taken from Jennah’s home. A search warrant at his Florida residence turned up the Adidas sneakers from the crime scene footage and loose diamonds consistent with Jennah’s necklace.

DA, Police Vow Justice

“I cannot commend the relentless efforts from all our law enforcement partners enough,” said DA Ziccarelli. “I hope this brings the family of Jennah Seibert, and the community, some relief.”

Chief Scott Sokol of Rostraver Township Police added: “The public and our local media were vital in assisting and identifying this defendant.”

Jeri-Greene remains in custody awaiting extradition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercersburg and receive free news updates.