Vanished After Conviction

Barry Allen Bostwick, 62, had been the subject of an “exhaustive manhunt” since Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, when he failed to appear for sentencing in connection with his June 2023 conviction for multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to Perry County Sheriff David A. Hammar.

The charges stem from a January 2021 investigation in which Bostwick was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl who had been staying with him at his home in Duncannon, court records show. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Bostwick sexually touched the girl, forced her to touch him, and made her watch pornography.

Bail History And Predator Label

He was initially held without bail after his arrest in 2021 because he was considered a flight risk. However, in July 2021, his bail was amended and set at $50,000, and he was released on July 12, 2021, records show.

After his conviction, Bostwick failed to show up to court for sentencing, prompting warnings that he should be considered armed and dangerous. The Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board determined that Bostwick met the criteria to be labeled a sexually violent predator, officials said.

Tip Leads To Arrest In Las Vegas

On Monday, July 14, 2025, a tipster contacted the Perry County Sheriff's Office to report that Bostwick was living on the streets in Las Vegas. The tip was immediately relayed to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who quickly located and arrested Bostwick without incident.

He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, where he will face sentencing before the Court of Common Pleas of the 41st Judicial District.

“I wish to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their tireless work and undying commitment to bringing Bostwick to justice,” Sheriff Hammar said.

