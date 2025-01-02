Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Franklin County Home Destroyed By Fire (Photos; Video)

Crews were called to the 9000 block of Corner Road near Pittman Road in Montgomery Township around 6:15 a.m. for a fully involved blaze at a single-story, single-family wood-frame home, Franklin Fire Company said.

Ambulance 9-8 (Mercersburg) was the first to arrive, reporting fire throughout the structure. Chief 9 of the Mercersburg Fire Company ordered a defensive attack as flames consumed the home.

Truck 42 responded with six personnel and was initially unable to set up due to space constraints. Crews eventually gained position, cutting the roof and assisting with suppression efforts. Truck 42 operated for two hours before clearing the scene.

The area of Corner Road remains shut down, and no injuries have been reported as of this time.

Photos and video shared by the Franklin Fire Company capture the intensity of the flames as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

