Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Rt 34 In Perry County: Officials

A fatal motorcycle crash shut down Route 34 in Perry County for hours overnight, PennDOT officials confirmed.

A map showing where the fatal motorcycle crash happened. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT/Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The wreck happened between Landisburg Road and Mountainview Road, near Rambo Hill Road in Carroll Township, just before 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, according to PennDOT and a late-night release from spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

All lanes were closed in both directions as Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene. Trooper Frazer confirmed the crash was fatal, but no further information about the victim has been released.

The road remained closed until around 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

