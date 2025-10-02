David Edward Wittmer, 75, of Altoona, had been practicing touch-and-go landings in a field near Church Street in Young Township when he disappeared on Wednesday evening, Oct. 1, police said. He reportedly took off between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and did not return.

Wittmer’s truck was located near the field, and his cellphone was found inside a nearby camper he was using, according to troopers.

State police, aviation patrol units, and members of the Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department searched overnight and resumed their efforts Thursday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., a PSP Aviation Patrol Unit member located the crashed ultralight in a cornfield along Coal Run Road, less than a mile from the takeoff site.

First responders arrived and pronounced Wittmer dead at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified, police said.

Troopers said no foul play is suspected, and the crash is being investigated as an accidental death with assistance from the Indiana County Coroner’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

