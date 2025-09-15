Curtis Lee Ammerman of Sheshequin Township was located deceased on Sunday, Sept. 14, according to Troop P – Towanda. No foul play is suspected, and there is no threat to the public, police explained.

Ammerman had last been seen leaving his home near Cross Road on foot around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3. He was described as 5-foot-10 with a dark beard and was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and blue jeans.

In a Facebook post, family member Donald Ammerman shared that the discovery capped a difficult week for loved ones. In addition to Curtis’ disappearance and death, the family mourned the passing of Russell Jennings and longtime friend Eric Maynard. The post also noted that two relatives were seriously hurt in a car crash. One suffered broken legs, while the other was admitted to the ICU with broken ribs and internal injuries.

Ammerman was born in Sayre on Aug. 9, 1979, to the late Jeffrey and Rosemary (Dickerson) Ammerman, according to his obituary published by Lowery - Urban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, and enjoyed yard sales and small engine repairs. He was known as the go-to person when someone needed help with mechanical work.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer Kitchin-Ammerman; sons Jared (Mackenzie) and Braydon (Carly); brothers Jessie Ammerman and Dana Dickerson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

All services will be private. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, P.O. Box 199, Ulster, PA 18850, or Laurel Mountain K9 Search and Rescue, 1247 Balsam Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

The Ammerman family extended their gratitude to all who assisted in the search.

