Bruce Alvarado, 40, of Clairton, was convicted on all counts by a jury in June after a nearly week-long trial, prosecutors said. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio imposed the decades-long sentence Thursday.

Authorities said Alvarado fired six shots into a Monroeville police cruiser in November 2023, striking the officer in the wrist and leg. The officer was off duty for six months. Alvarado then fled across two counties before being caught in Allegheny Township.

He was found guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, multiple firearms violations, fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person.

“Mr. Alvarado has an extensive criminal history of serious, violent offenses, and this incident proved he has no regard for human life. This sentence ensures not only the safety of our law enforcement officers, but the safety of the public in general,” DA Ziccarelli said.

The DA credited Westmoreland County Detectives, Allegheny Township Police, Monroeville Police, Turtle Creek Police, North Versailles Police, Pitcairn Police, Vandergrift Police, Washington Township Police, and Pennsylvania State Police for their roles in the response and prosecution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercersburg and receive free news updates.