5 Kilos Of Cocaine Worth $110K Seized In Pennsylvania Traffic Stop, While Ohio Men Flee: AG

Agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, and Patterson Township police stopped a vehicle in Beaver Falls on Saturday, according to the release.

Two Ohio residents in the rental car, Darnell Lawson, 45, and Taylor Suggs, 31, were taken into custody and charged with felony drug trafficking, officials said. Bail for each was set at $1 million.

The suspects attempted to flee down an embankment before being stopped by police. Agents recovered five kilograms of cocaine hidden in a bag inside the vehicle’s trunk, investigators said.

“Communities are safer when law enforcement works together, and this stoppage of a high-level drug-trafficking operation is an example of that,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our office will continue to be a leader and willing partner in unified efforts to cut trafficking pipelines, and hold accountable dealers who often subject communities to violence as they protect their lucrative, illegal trade.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Thomas Hodnett added that the case highlighted the collaboration between agencies and the commitment to dismantling drug organizations operating in Pennsylvania.

The investigation is ongoing.

