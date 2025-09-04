5 Children Locked In 'Dungeon' With Feces-Covered Walls, No Beds By PA Parents: Officials

A Pennsylvania couple, James Russell Kahl and Carly Kahl, is accused of holding their children, ages five to 14, in “deplorable conditions” at a home in Redstone Township, Fayette County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The investigation began in early August after Children and Youth Services received a complaint about the family, authorities said. When troopers responded to the home with CYS, they discovered no beds, boarded-up windows, feces smeared across bedroom walls, fleas, limited food, and little clothing, police said.

Investigators determined James Kahl locked the children inside their room at night and for part of the day, securing the door with three deadbolts and no inside handle. A police report described the room as “a dungeon with video cameras hardwired to the father’s room.”

James Kahl admitted he would “not be removing the locks from the bedroom door for any reason,” according to court documents. He also forced Carly Kahl to use a taser on one of the children as punishment within the past two weeks, authorities said in the court documents and at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

“There’s no reason to be using a device like a stun gun, which is less lethal, not non-lethal, against a child,” Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said.

During a search warrant executed at the home on Wednesday, police recovered a stun gun, a replica pistol, surveillance equipment, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

“I can’t imagine living in a household like what we saw,” Aubele said. “Law enforcement cannot be in every household and every single minute of every day; we need people to come forward and think of these children.”

Trooper Ally Wilson echoed that sentiment, calling the case “sickening.”

The children were immediately removed from the home and placed in the care of CYS.

James and Carly Kahl are charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, use of an incapacitation device, recklessly endangering another person, and drug-related offenses, according to online court records.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

