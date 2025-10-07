2-Month-Old Infant Thrown Six Feet By PA Man Suffers Severe Brain Bleed, Spine Injuries: DA

Jacob Alexander Piontek, 25, was arrested after investigators said he admitted to tossing the child from five to six feet away while “playing,” according to the release.

Emergency responders were called to a Stewart Street home in New Kensington at 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, for a report of a baby in cardiac arrest, authorities said. Later that day, a social worker at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh reported the child was in critical condition, suffering seizures and a possible stroke, investigators detailed.

Doctors found significant bleeding on the infant’s brain that spread to the spine, along with a stroke, vein thrombosis, and multiple seizures, the DA’s office said. Detectives said Piontek gave “conflicting” accounts of what happened before acknowledging he had thrown the baby onto the couch.

The child has since been released from the hospital and is now in foster care, according to officials.

Court records show Piontek was charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault for attempting to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault against a victim under 13, aggravated assault against a victim under 6, and endangering the welfare of children. He was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Frank Pallone Jr., who set bail at $50,000, according to the docket. Piontek remains housed at Westmoreland County Prison after being unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Pallone.

