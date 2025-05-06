Woman Killed After Walking Into Path Of Truck On I-476 In Delaware County: PSP

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway at mile marker 3.8 in Nether Providence Township around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 5, troopers said.

The woman had parked her vehicle on the right shoulder of the highway before walking into the roadway and into the path of a commercial truck tractor-trailer, according to PSP. The truck was moving at highway speeds and struck her, resulting in fatal injuries at the scene.

Dashcam video from the truck confirmed the driver’s account, state police noted. The driver showed no signs of impairment and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities say the incident appears to be a suicide. The woman’s identity is being withheld.

