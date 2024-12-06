Wawa Outranks Sheetz On Forbes' Top Private Companies List

Poll The ultimate showdown: Wawa or Sheetz? Who gets your vote for the best convenience store? Wawa = road trip essential. Gas, snacks, and smiles, every time. 🚗⛽️ Sheetz life is the best life! MTO (Made-to-Order) everything for the foodie in me. 🍔🌮 This is like picking a favorite child. Impossible. Love them both equally. ❤️💛 Submit Vote View Results Current Results The ultimate showdown: Wawa or Sheetz? Who gets your vote for the best convenience store? Wawa = road trip essential. Gas, snacks, and smiles, every time. 🚗⛽️ 0%

Wawa snagged a higher spot than Sheetz on Forbes' 2024 list of America’s largest private companies, underscoring its dominance in the convenience store industry. The list, released earlier this week, evaluates companies based on revenue, employee numbers, and other metrics.

Wawa operates over 1,000 stores and employs about 47,000 people across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. Known for its iconic hoagies and expanding services like drive-thru and delivery, Wawa continues to be a go-to stop for customers across the East Coast.

Sheetz, its chief competitor, maintains nearly 700 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The Altoona-based chain employs about 25,000 people and remains popular for its made-to-order food options and 24/7 operations.

While both brands are beloved, Wawa’s larger footprint and revenue helped secure its edge on Forbes’ prestigious list.

Click here to read the full Forbes' list.

